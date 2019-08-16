Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Durham (7:05 p.m.)

August 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 16, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 123| Home Game # 61

BUFFALO BISONS (62-60, 2nd, -3.0 North) vs. DURHAM BULLS (68-54, 2nd, -2.5 South)

LHP Anthony Kay (0-1, 2.87) vs RHP Arturo Reyes (7-6, 4.91)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: The CW-23, MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Durham Bulls for the first of a three-game weekend series at Sahlen Field. This will complete Buffalo's six-game homestand after they took two of three from Toledo this week. Following their meeting with Durham, the Herd heads down the I-90 for a four-game series with the Rochester Red Wings.

Last Game: BUF 2, TOL 9

The Bisons dropped the final game of their three-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens yesterday, 9-2. Richard Urena was the lone member of the Bisons' offense with a multi-hit game while Andy Burns and Patrick Kivlehan drove in the teams' only two runs. All nine batters for the Mud Hens had hits, including three with two hits, and were highlighted by Mikie Mahtook's 18th home run of the season to push past Buffalo.

Durham Bulls (1-2)

Buffalo and Durham are meeting for the second time in the 2019 season, the first time at Sahlen Field. The teams met last month, 7/26-7/28, where the Bulls took two out of three games from the Herd. This meeting will complete their cross-division season series.

Today's Starter

LHP Anthony Kay takes the mound for the Bisons in his fourth start with the team and eleventh Triple-A start of 2019. Since joining Buffalo, He carries an 0-1 record with a 2.87 ERA while striking out 17 batters to 11 walks over 15.2 IP. In Kay's last outing, he tossed a quality six innings while giving up just one unearned run and one hit while striking out eight batters and walking five.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns earned his 96th hit of the 2019 campaign to hold onto the team lead yesterday. His lone hit was a triple to left field, his third of the season. Then in the seventh inning, Burns grounded out while brining Richard Urena around to score as one of the teams' two RBI's on the night.

Jackson McClelland

RHP Jackson McClelland continued his dominance out of the bullpen since he became a Buffalo Bison on the first of the month. He tossed two scoreless innings while allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out two batters. His scoreless innings streak now spans five games and 9.0 IP, his whole tenure with the Herd.

Santiago Espinal

Bisons' INF Santiago Espinal extended his hit streak last night as he went 1-3 with a walk in the losing effort. His hitting streak now spans six games where he is hitting .318 (7-22) with three doubles and three RBI's.

Blue Jays

Toronto (51-72) had a much-needed off day yesterday as they played a game for 20 days in a row before that. Next, the Jays will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game weekend series before having another off day on Monday and then hitting the road. Tonight's game has a 7:07 p.m. EDT scheduled first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.