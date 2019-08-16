Wings Beat Bats, Move 3 GB of First Place

The Red Wings surge up the International League North standings continued Friday night as the Wings beat the Louisville Bats, 5-2, to climb just three games back of first-place Scranton -- who lost in Gwinnett - with 17 games to play.

It was the Wings (62-61) pitching which was the story of the night. Kohl Stewart (5 IP), DJ Baxendale (3 IP) and Fernando Romero (1 IP) combined to allow just four base hits.

The Bats scored their only two runs of the game off Stewart in the first inning. Louisville didn't threaten again until the ninth inning off Romero when two singles put runners on first and second with one out and brought the tying run to the plate. But, Romero would induce back-to-back groundouts to thwart the threat and earn the save.

Wilin Rosario knocked in his 75th run of the year with a single in the first inning to give the Wings a 1-0 lead.

After the Bats took the lead, Rochester came right back with two in the second to recapture the lead on an RBI single from Mike Miller and a sac fly from Ian Miller. The Wings would tack on two more in the third to make it 5-2 and that's the way it would end six innings later.

The Wings look for a third straight win on Saturday night in Louisville. First pitch at 6:30pm.

