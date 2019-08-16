First esports Night Scheduled for August 31

August 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA. - On August 31, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will host their first-ever esports Night. Presented by Lackawanna College and Dignitas, the esports organization owned by the Philadelphia 76ers, action will begin at 2 p.m. at PNC Field and continues through that night's RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons.

"We are excited to dive into this realm of gaming," said Josh Olerud. "Lackawanna College's showcase of their program and players will blend well with the pros at Dignitas. This will serve as a launching point for future esports events and streams from PNC Field."

Lackawanna College will have six stations set up on the third base concourse where their players can play team-based games as well as play against fans. The college will also have displays at the ballpark to education fans about the programs the school offers. Dignitas will be set up inside the RailRiders new esports room. Both will be streaming Rocket League live, with Lackawanna College on Twitch and Dignitas on Caffeine.tv, in 3v3 matches against each other and the fans.

Prior to first pitch, RailRiders players will be gaming with Dignitas players in the esports room. Throughout the day, the students and professionals will offer gaming advice, information on creating the ideal gaming set-up, how to live stream and participate in "Beat the Pro" contests with fans.

For more information on esports Night or to purchase tickets, visit swbrailriders.com. First pitch against the Bisons on August 31 is slated for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.