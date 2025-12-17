DOUBLE-DOUBLE DICKINSON! Hunter's Career-High 27 PTS and 19 REB Led to a Squadron Victory over the V
Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025
- Birmingham Squadron Roll Behind Huge Offensive Night - Birmingham Squadron
- Wisconsin Herd Drops Heartbreaker to Iowa Wolves, 110-108 - Wisconsin Herd
- Teddy Allen Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament - Raptors 905
- Cleveland Charge announce the Clash at Public Hall Featuring Saint Ignatius and St. Edward Basketball - Cleveland Charge
- Gabe McGlothan Earns NBA Call-Up with Indiana Pacers - Noblesville Boom
- Stars Improve to 11-2 and Clinch West Pod with Win over Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Birmingham Squadron Roll Behind Huge Offensive Night
- Birmingham Battles Back, Comes up Just Short on Sunday
- Squadron Partner with UAB Callahan Eye for Third Annual Shopping Spree
- Alexander's Clutch Bucket Lifts Birmingham over Oklahoma City
- Squadron Set to Hold Teddy Bear Toss During Sunday's Grinchmas Game