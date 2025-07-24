Dominique Malonga Becomes Youngest Player in WNBA History to Record Double-Double (July 24, 2025)
July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
HISTORY FOR THE ROOK
With a career-high 14 PTS & 10 REB vs. the Chicago Sky, Dominique Malonga (19y 250d) becomes the youngest player in WNBA History to record a double-double, surpassing Liz Cambage (19y 290d).
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025
- Sky Fall to Storm 57-95 - Chicago Sky
- Aces Struggle from 3-Point Range, Fall to Fever 80-70 - Las Vegas Aces
- Mitchell, Howard Spearhead Effort over Aces - Indiana Fever
- Storm Announces 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Eclipse Sun with Season-High 101 Points, Win Fourth Straight - Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever Vanquish Visiting Las Vegas Aces - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Falls to Los Angeles, 101-86 - Connecticut Sun
- Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated - Golden State Valkyries
- A'ja Wilson Announced as WNBA First-Ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA - WNBA
- Storm Launch 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign - Seattle Storm
- Update on Guard Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever
- Final: Atlanta Dream 90, Phoenix Mercury 79 - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Fall to Storm 57-95
- Sky Face Storm for First Time this Season
- Sky Lose on the Road to Lynx 68-91
- Sky Sign Marquesha Davis to Seven-Day Hardship Contract
- Chicago Sky Foundation Announces 2025 Women's Small Business Cohort Finalists, Highlighting Women's Leadership and Entrepreneurial Impact