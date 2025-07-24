Dominique Malonga Becomes Youngest Player in WNBA History to Record Double-Double (July 24, 2025)

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

HISTORY FOR THE ROOK

With a career-high 14 PTS & 10 REB vs. the Chicago Sky, Dominique Malonga (19y 250d) becomes the youngest player in WNBA History to record a double-double, surpassing Liz Cambage (19y 290d).

