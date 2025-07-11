Doing What He Does Best!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 17/18 Winner Brooks Thompson
July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2025
- Legion FC Loans Temi Ereku to Forward Madison FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Lexington SC Welcomes CJ Olney Jr. on Loan from Philadelphia Union - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Trek Back West to Face off against Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces New Partnership with Service West - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Trek Back West to Face off against Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Hits the Road for Rematch against Detroit City FC - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Hounds vs. Loudoun United FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Preview: Rowdies at San Antonio - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts CD Leganés of Spain in an International Friendly - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Welcomes CJ Olney Jr. on Loan from Philadelphia Union
- Lexington SC, Louisville FC, Republic Bank Kick off Food Frive Ahead of Commonwealth Cup Clash
- Adedokun's First-Half Strike Lifts Lexington SC to 1-0 Victory over Phoenix Rising FC
- Comfort and Community: Embassy Suites Lexington Green Joins the Lexington SC Family
- Lexington Sporting Club and Lexington Sports & Social Club Team up to Bring More Play to the Community