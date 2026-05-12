Doing It for the People Who Made the Dream Possible
Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
FULL VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/We5neYHJwx4
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Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026
- Blue Bombers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Nuer Gatkuoth - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Launch Honour Tickets Program to Recognize Manitoba's Frontline Heroes - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign QB Duggan - Ottawa RedBlacks
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