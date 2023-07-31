'Dogs Shut out by Cougars in Finale

LINCOLN, Nebraska - LHP Tanner Brown tossed his second straight quality start, but the 'Dogs were blanked in a 7-0 loss to the Kane County Cougars at Haymarket Park on Monday night.

Brown allowed two runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts, but the 'Dogs (34-34) were shut out for the fifth time this year and first time since June 27th.

Kane County (34-35) opened the scoring on a two-out, two-run single from DH Todd Lott - who finished with four homers and 11 RBIs in the series - in the 5th inning.

The Cougars later added a run on Lott's RBI single in the 7th inning. In the 8th, C Hector Sanchez singled in one run before 2B Donovan Williams cleared the bases with a double to make it 7-0.

C Luke Roskam reached on a walk in the 6th inning and now has a 34-game on-base streak - the longest active in the American Association.

RHP Walter Borkovich allowed two runs - one earned - over 1 and 1/3 innings. LHP David Zoz allowed three runs over 2/3rds of an inning while RHP Devin Conn went three-up, three-down with a strikeout in the 9th inning.

CF Nick Anderson went 0-for-3 with a walk and his team-leading 10-game hitting streak came to an end.

Lincoln settled for a split of the four-game series after winning the first two games on Friday and Saturday.

The 'Dogs now welcome the Chicago Dogs to Haymarket Park on Tuesday night. The first pitch of a three-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

