Railroaders Take Down RailCats, Earn Series Split

July 31, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Cleburne, TX - Though the offense was hard to come by for the most part at La Moderna Field, the Cleburne Railroaders (35-34) got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning as they took down the Gary SouthShore RailCats (28-38) 5-2, securing a six-game series split.

Early on, pitching held the upper hand. Making the first start of his professional career, Jose Betances dominated for the RailCats, holding a red-hot Railroaders lineup in check. Over his three-shutout innings, he fanned a season-high four batters, allowing just one hit and two walks, stranding three base runners as well.

Oddy Nuñez took over in the bottom of the fourth and followed suit, picking up where Betances left off. He faced the minimum in his two-inning outing, striking out a batter himself to keep the game deadlocked at zero.

However, Cleburne broke through in the sixth. Each of their first four hitters reached base to open the frame, taking the lead on a two-run Bret Boswell single. Three batters later, as runners stood on first and second, pinch hitter J.J. Figueroa launched a three-run home run, firing the Railroaders ahead by five.

Both teams exchanged scoreless frames in the seventh, reducing the RailCats down to their final three outs. Nevertheless, Gary SouthShore refused to give in. Daniel Lingua and Gio Díaz kicked off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles, setting up Jackson Valera to rip a double down the left field line to get the 'Cats on the board. An LG Castillo fielder's choice provided another tally, but Cleburne managed to finish the frame by holding the tying run in the on-deck circle, maintaining their three-run edge.

Having given up the pair of runs, the Railroaders put pressure on in the bottom of the frame. A double and walk positioned runners on first and second base with two outs, but Lingua stepped up to help strand them both. He made a full-extension diving stop at shortstop to take away a run-scoring base hit, keeping Gary SouthShore's deficit at three heading into the top of the ninth.

Unfortunately, the RailCats ran out of momentum. Despite a Will Decker walk, Gary SouthShore could not mount the late rally they needed to come back as the Railroaders locked down the victory.

The RailCats have a day off tomorrow before returning to The Steel Yard on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-38). All the action can be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 31, 2023

Railroaders Take Down RailCats, Earn Series Split - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.