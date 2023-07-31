Lake Country Sets Record for Largest Win in Franchise History

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Fifteen runs is the new franchise record for largest wins in franchise history after the 17-2 victory over the Canaries Saturday night.

Six scored in the first inning, the last four of which came on a grand slam by Curtis Terry, his first road home run with Lake Country, to put the DockHounds in front early.

Randall Delgado worked hard through five innings, but allowed just two runs in another good start for the former major leaguer who picked up his fifth win with Lake Country in his ninth start.

Leading by only four runs in the sixth inning, the first two reached for Brian Rey. After homerring last night, Rey went the other way for his eighth home run of the season. Demetrius Sims hammered the next pitch for a home run and the game was put away. Kevin Maitan, who replaced Steven Sensley after an injury that he played through for a couple of innings, crushed the following pitch well beyond the right field wall, but foul.

After scoreless relief innings from Keisy Portorreal, Matt Mullenbach, and Brady Kais, Lake Country led 10-2 entering the ninth inning.

Marcus Chiu drilled the first pitch over the wall for a home run and the first seven batters all got hits in the inning, capped off by Rey's eighth bomb of the season. He had three extra-base hits for the second straight night.

Demetrius Sims reached four times, Blake Tiberi got his second four-hit game of the season, and seven DockHounds scored multiple times.

Lake Country will for the series Sunday at 12:05.

