DockHounds Score Largest Comeback in 2023

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Forty four runs were scored by the Lake Country DockHounds this weekend in South Dakota. The Hounds, who trailed 5-0, were victorious Sunday 15-6. The win marked the largest comeback for Lake Country in 2023 and the highest scoring series in DockHounds history.

Dustin Woodcock stepped to the plate without a home run in July and the DockHounds trailing by five. Woodcock hit it out of Sioux Falls Stadium to right and brought the DockHounds within three.

Gabriel Jaramillo replaced Juan Hillman in the fourth inning and put up two zeros while striking out four to keep the DockHounds within striking distance.

Rain began to drop in Sioux Falls as the sixth inning started, but the game rolled on. Canaries starter Neil Lang got through five strong innings, but the sixth belonged to Lake Country.

Blake Tiberi and Brian Rey set the table for Demetrius Sims who cleared them with his second opposite field home run in as many days. That tied the game at five, but that knot came undone after Marcus Chiu scored on a wild pitch, the final one before a rain delay.

Play resumed with two runners in scoring position, and a Kevin Maitan single extended Lake Country's lead, making it 7-5.

After scoring two more in the seventh inning, Sioux Falls got one back to make it 9-6.

The first five batters reached in the top of the eighth with DockHounds at each base for Curtis Terry. Tyler Hill hit a grand slam on Thursday, Terry cranked a slam Saturday before hammering another Sunday 409 feet out of the birdcage to put the game away.

Matt Mullenbach fired his 12th straight zero in scoreless eighth and ninth innings to close the weekend at the cage.

Lake Country will return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 CT.

