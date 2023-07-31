Goldeyes Avoid Sweep with Win over Fargo-Moorhead

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-40) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-1 at Shaw Park Monday evening to avoid a series sweep at the hands of their archrivals.

The Goldeyes got to Fargo-Moorhead (35-32) starter Correlle Prime in the bottom of the first inning. After the first three batters of the game reached base without the benefit of a hit to load the bases, left fielder Miles Simington hit a sacrifice fly that RedHawks left fielder Scott Schreiber caught in foul territory, allowing third baseman Dayson Croes to come home with the game's opening run. Winnipeg then took a 3-0 lead when catcher Jackson Smith singled through the right side of the infield scoring shortstop Andy Armstrong and designated hitter Max Murphy.

Winnipeg increased their lead to 4-0 in the fourth when first baseman Tommy McCarthy came in on Croes' ground out to second base.

Fargo-Moorhead's lone run came on a leadoff home run to centre field in the top of the seventh inning off the bat of Schreiber.

Landen Bourassa (W, 6-5) exited the game with two out in the eighth inning having allowed one run on four hits. He struck out four and walked two. Samuel Adames (S, 10) recorded the final four outs and did not surrender a hit. He hit a batter and walked another in the ninth inning, which led to the RedHawks bringing the tying run to the plate. However, Adames struck out the final two Fargo-Moorhead batters to close out the game.

Prime (L, 3-7) went five innings for the RedHawks, allowing four runs - all earned - on just three hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Winnipeg made several transactions Monday. First, right-handed pitcher Matt Leon was acquired from the Gary SouthShore RailCats in exchange for first baseman Jacob Bockelie. Right-handed pitcher Josh Vincent was moved from the Inactive List to the active roster with right-handed pitcher Marc-André Habeck being transferred to the Injured List to the Inactive List, retroactive to July 16. Finally, recently signed left-handed pitcher James Palmer was placed on the Injured List, retroactive to July 30.

The Goldeyes will travel overnight to Kansas City, Kansas, where they will begin a six-game series with the Monarchs beginning Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Winnipeg will send righty Luis Ramírez (5-4, 4.43 ERA) to the mound, while Kansas City will counter with southpaw Dalton Moats (3-3, 5.11 ERA). All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca with Doug Greenwald on air with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg returns home Tuesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs visit Shaw Park to open what will be a six-game homestand.

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

