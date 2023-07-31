Home Cooking Continues for the Explorers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers, fresh off taking two of three games from first place Kansas City, will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a three-game mid-week series. The X's will kick off August beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. It is another full three days of fun at the old ball yard as the Explores will look for their third series win against the RedHawks this season.

Explorers Opponent

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, August 1-3

Tuesday August 1 - 7:05 p.m.

2-fer Tuesdays: Buy one reserved ticket and get the next one free! Valid at the box office only.

Wednesday August 2 - 7:05 p.m.

Lucky Dog Wednesday - Buy One Hot dog at regular price, get the 2nd one FREE! Prizes inside select Hot Dogs

Thursday August 3 - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: $1 on any select canned beer or select Pepsi canned soda!

Following the series against Fargo-Moorhead the Explorers will head to Chicagoland to face the Gary SouthShore Railcats August 4-6 as part of a six-game road trip. Following the three games in Indiana, the team will head to Fargo for an off-day August 7 then square off once again with the RedHawks August 8-10. Sioux City will return home Friday, August 11, against the Chicago Dogs to start a six-game homestand.

For more information or for media requests, please reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

