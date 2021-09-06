'Dogs Season Ends in Loss to Houston

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Garett Delano allowed just two runs with nine strikeouts over six innings, but the season came to an end in Lincoln's 2-0 loss to the Houston Apollos on Monday afternoon.

Lincoln (53-47) was shutout for only a third time this year, and needing a win with a Sioux City loss to qualify for Wednesday's wild card game, the 'Dogs lost back-to-back games to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The only two runs in the game scored on a two-run double from Gabe Wurtz in the 6th inning - the only two runs Garett Delano allowed in his ninth professional appearance.

Lincoln had just six hits with two walks in nine innings, and scored just one run over the final 13 innings with a playoff berth on the line.

Houston (17-83) won consecutive games for only the second time this year, while Sioux City and Cleburne advance to play in the one-game South Division Wild Card game in 2021.

The 'Dogs will now focus on the 2021-22 offseason before the 2022 regular season begins next May.

