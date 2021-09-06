Dogs Clinch North Division Title in Kane County

Geneva, Illinois - After four seasons, the Chicago Dogs can, at last celebrate the franchise's first division crown.

From top to bottom, the Dogs have held a championship mentality since the opening game of 2021. Game 99 for the Dogs, a 5-0 win that took place on the same field in Kane County, was no different. Leading a group that has truly contributed to its success, manager Butch Hobson has kept his team level-headed.

"We're not going to do anything different than what we've done," Hobson said. "We'll take the next few days to go over some fundamentals, get a little batting practice. Now is where the fun starts, and we'll be ready for Friday."

Hobson has been the team's manager since the inaugural season in 2018. After a storied journey, Hobson is in the midst of a franchise-best 62 win season in 2021.

"It hasn't been a drain, it's been a pleasure," Hobson said. "I have a bunch of great gentlemen that have conducted themselves with nothing but class and they represent the organization with class. They like each other. They enjoy coming to the ballpark every day, and they love playing baseball."

Sunday felt like a walk in the park for the Dogs. Cruising behind a dominant seven-inning shutout start from ace Jordan Kipper, the offense didn't take long to figure out Kane County's Josh Tols.

Former Cougar Anfernee Grier greeted the crowd with a solo home run in the second inning. Following the early fireworks, Grant Kay and Danny Mars each scored two runs for the Dogs on a fielder's choice and an error that followed.

The Dogs led 3-0 before Joey Terdoslavich sent a ball deep into the vacant picnic tables in the left-field patio to give the Dogs a comfortable 4-0 lead. Later in the 6th, Danny Mars scored Harrison Smith on an RBI single to boost the Dogs 5-0 for the victory.

The regular season wraps up Sunday at Kane County at 1:00 p.m., and then the postseason begins Friday at Impact Field against the North Division Wild Card winner, either Milwaukee or Fargo-Moorhead.

