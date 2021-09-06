American Association Game Recaps

September 6, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4, Winnipeg Goldeyes 2

Nick Novak tallied three hits for Fargo-Moorhead in a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg Sunday.

Sam Dexter added one hit and two RBI for the RedHawks.

Logan Hill tallied one hit and one RBI for Winnipeg.

Brad Helton took the win and Alex DuBord the save. Greg Harris took the loss for Winnipeg.

Sioux City Explorers 5, Sioux Falls Canaries 3

Jose Sermo, Mitch Ghelfi and Michael Lang tallied two hits each to lead Sioux City to a 5-3 win over Sioux Falls.

Sebastian Zawada picked up two rbi on one hit for Sioux City.

Trey Michalczewski picked up two hits and two RBI for Sioux Falls.

Brett Adcock earned the win and Max Kuehns the save for the Explorers. Joey Wagman took the loss for Sioux Falls.

Lincoln Saltdogs 3, Houston Apollos 1

Josh Altmann drove in two runs to lead Lincoln to a 3-1 win over Houston.

David Vidal picked up one hit and one RBI for the Saltdogs.

Hudson Bilodeau hit a solo home run for Houston.

Greg Minier took the win for Lincoln. Keisy Portorreal took the loss.

Houston Apollos 8, Lincoln Saltdogs 6

Taylor Zuetenhorst drove in three runs to lead Houston to an 8-6 win over Lincoln.

Yieler Peguero and Aaron Stubblefield added two hits for Houston.

Josh Altmann picked up two hits and three RBI for Lincoln. Ryan Long added two hits.

Matt Cronin earned the win and Alex Merithew the save. Carson Lance took the loss.

Milwaukee Milkmen 6, Gary SouthShore RailCats 4

Adam Brett Walker II drive in two runs to lead Milwaukee Milkmen to a 6-4 win over Gary SouthShore.

Brett Vertigan, Aaron Hill and Christian Correa tallied one hit and one RBI each.

Thomas Walraven tallied two hits and three RBI for Gary SouthShore.

Christian Young earned the win and Zach Hartman the save. Yoel De Leon took the loss.

Chicago Dogs 5, Kane County Cougars 0

Danny Mars tallied three hits for Chicago in a 5-0 win over Kane County Sunday.

Anfernee Grier added two hits for Chicago.

Brandon Chinea tallied two hits for Kane County.

Jordan Kipper picked up the win. Josh Tols took the loss for Kane County.

Kansas City Monarchs 5, Cleburne Railroaders 4

Ryan Grotjohn tallied three hits for Kansas City in a 5-4 win over Cleburne Sunday.

Ibandel Isabel added three hits and two RBI for Kansas City. Darnell Sweeney added two hits.

Osvaldo Martinez tallied two hits and two RBI for Cleburne. Colton Pogue added two hits.

Keyvious Sampson earned the win and Jameson McGrane the save. Jalen Evans took the loss.

American Association Stories from September 6, 2021

