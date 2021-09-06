RedHawks Sweep Goldeyes on the Road

Plenty of firsts on this Labor Day weekend as it was the first time the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traveled to Winnipeg since 2019 and the first time the Goldeyes have been swept at Shaw Park, since returning home on August, 3. This also marks the first time that RedHawks swept any opponent with less than half of their normal roster as COVID-19 travel restrictions kept a majority of the team at home, while replacement players took to the field at Shaw Park. There was plenty of offense as the RedHawks combined for 28 runs on 36 hits in the four game series and the pitching staff kept the Goldeyes to just 13 runs.Fargo-Moorhead is now 205-180 all-time versus Winnipeg and 85-77 at Shaw Park.

Friday, September 3rd, 2021

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 10 Winnipeg Goldeyes 4

Cody Lovejoy homered as the Redhawks (58-38) built a 10-1 lead in the sixth to keep the pressure on Chicago with a 10-4 win over the Goldeyes (50-46) on Friday night at Shaw Park. All of Fargo-Moorhead's runs came in multi-run innings, scoring two in the second, three each in the fourth and fifth, and two more in the sixth inning in support of starter Jon Ludwig (5 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Kyle Martin hit his 31st homer of the year for Winnipeg.

Saturday, September 4th, 2021

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5, Winnipeg Goldeyes 4

Nick Novak and Carson McCurdy tallied two hits each to lead Fargo-Moorhead to a 5-4 win over Winnipeg Saturday.Brendon Dadson tallied one hit and two RBI for the RedHawks. Jacob Bockelie and Cody Lovejoy added solo homers.

Logan Hill tallied two hits and two RBI for Winnipeg. Marc-Andre Habeck (1-0, 6.00 ERA) earned the win and Joe Jones the save. Jose Vasquez took the loss.

Sunday, September 5th, 2021

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4, Winnipeg Goldeyes 2

Nick Novak tallied three hits for Fargo-Moorhead in a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg Sunday.Sam Dexter added one hit and two RBI for the RedHawks.Logan Hill tallied one hit and one RBI for Winnipeg.Brad Helton (7-9, 4.79 ERA) took the win and Alex DuBord the save. Greg Harris took the loss for Winnipeg.

Monday, September 6th, 2021

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9, Winnipeg Goldeyes 3

Carson McCurdy had two hits, 2 RBI and a run as Fargo-Moorhead took a 9-3 victory over Winnipeg Monday. Jacob Bockelie hit his second home run in the series and Sam Troyer hit his first round-tripper in the top of 8th. Winnipeg led the game through the first three innings, but didn't get another run until the bottom of the ninth, when Wes Darvill scored on a RBI single from Kyle Martin. Austin Ver Steeg (3-3, 545 ERA) took the win (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 SO & 2 ER) for Fargo-Moorhead. Eduard Reyes (3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 ER & 4 K) took the loss for Winnipeg.

UP NEXT FOR THE REDHAWKS...

The RedHawks finish the 2021 AA regular season at 61-38 (2nd, North Dvision) and now face the Milwaukee Milkmen in the North Division Wild Card Game of the 2021 AA Playoffs. Milwaukee finished the regualr season with a 59-41 record (3rd, North Division) and are led by the reigning American Association MVP, Adam Brett Walker II, who hit a league record 33 home runs and knocked in 101 RBI. The RedHawks are 4-3 at home and 2-4 on the road against Milwaukee in 2021 and 19-16 overall. Starting pitchers for this one game matchup haven't been announced yet. The winner of this game will go on to face the Chicago Dogs on September 10 at Impact Field in Rosemount, Ill.

2021 American Association Playoffs

North Division W L PCT GB

Chicago Dogs * 63 37 0.630 -

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks â 61 38 0.616 1.5

Milwaukee Milkmen â 59 41 0.590 4

South Division W L PCT GB

Kansas City Monarchs * 69 31 0.690 -

Cleburne Railroaders â 54 46 0.540 15

Sioux City Explorers â 53 46 0.535 15.5

Division Wild Card Games - Wednesday, September 8, 2021

6:30pm - Milwaukee Milkmen at Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

7:06pm - Sioux City Explorers at Cleburne Railroaders

