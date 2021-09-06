Cleburne Loses Finale, Will Host Wild Card Game on Wednesday

CLEBURNE, Texas - Despite losing the final game of the series on Monday afternoon to the Kansas City Monarchs by the score of 4-1, the Cleburne Railroaders will host the South Division Wild Card game on Wednesday night at 7:06 PM against the Sioux City Explorers. The Railroaders finish the regular season in second place in the South Division after the Explorers lost their final game in Sioux Falls to the Canaries. The Explorers finish third in the South, while the Lincoln Saltdogs miss the playoffs by a half-game.

Kansas City (69-31) finishes with the best record in the league after the victory on Monday afternoon, grabbing a run in the first on an RBI double from Kevin Santa and adding three in the top of the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Colin Willis lined a solo homer and Charcer Burks and Morgan McCullough added run-scoring hits later in the inning to cap the scoring.

Cleburne (54-46) got their lone run in the bottom of the fifth when Hunter Clanin and Noah Vaughan pulled off a double steal, with Clanin racing home on the throw down to second base.

Jake Matthys (9-3) was excellent for Kansas City, allowing just one run over 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Cleburne threatened against the Monarchs bullpen in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but Elroy Urbina induced a 5-4-3 double play from Alay Lago to end the threat. Jeremy Rhoades and Jameson McGrane closed out the win, with McGrane notching his ninth save via a scoreless ninth.

Jheyson Manzueta (7-5) took the loss for Cleburne, allowing just one run over four innings but throwing 93 pitches and issuing five walks. Edward Cruz, Daniel James and Landon Holifield provided four combined innings of scoreless relief in defeat.

The Railroaders will welcome in the Sioux City Explorers for the South Division Wild Card game on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:06 PM. The winner advances to the South Division Championship Series.

