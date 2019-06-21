'Dogs Host Annual Homer's Heroes Game on Saturday

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs in partnership with the Optimist Clubs of Lincoln will host the annual Homer's Heroes game on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. inside Nebraska's Bowlin Stadium.

The 'Dogs and Optimist Clubs of Lincoln work together to organize and manage the Homer's Heroes program - a baseball program that allows kids with disabilities a chance to play baseball throughout the summer.

"We look forward to this event each and every year," 'Dogs President and General Manager Charlie Meyer said. "It's a fun day for both the kids and the players."

Over one hundred kids will have a chance to play with the Saltdogs throughout the morning, running through various drills and clinics before they organize a game for everyone to play.

The program has operated for many years, and for one morning each summer, the 'Dogs, Homer's Heroes and Lincoln Fire & Rescue have a chance to play baseball at Bowlin Stadium. Media are invited and encouraged to attend the annual event.

Afterwards, the kids will get to take in a 'Dogs game at Haymarket Park - a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Texas AirHogs.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

