RedHawks Outduel Dogs for Fourth Straight Win

Fargo, ND - Fresh off a sweep of the Gary Southshore Railcats, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks opened up the second half of their homestand against the Chicago Dogs. Much like the game against Gary the day prior, the threat of rain loomed the entire game. Despite the forecast, 3,584 fans braved the elements and came to Newman Outdoor Field to watch a back and forth affair that ended with the home team on top by a score of 8-6.

Each team had their ace on the mound - the RedHawks' Sebastian Kessay (4-0) went up against the Dogs' Luke Westphal (5-0) on the bump in the opener. The RedHawks were able to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Leo Pina followed up a Tim Colwell triple with an RBI ground out to drive him in. The Dogs were quick to answer with a Rey Gonzalez solo home run to tie the game at one.

Correlle Prime continued to swing a hot bat and added a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the RedHawks a 3-1 lead, as well as a 2-RBI double to retake the lead 5-4 in the sixth. The Dogs managed to tie the game yet again at six in the top of the seventh inning. But Leo Pina delivered the deciding run with a single to drive in Yhoxian Medina in the bottom of the seventh. Correlle prime tacked on another RBI in the inning to extend the lead to 8-6.

Prime finished the day 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and 5 RBIs. The two-run lead was all pitchers Joe Filomeno and Geoff Broussard needed to close out the game. Filomeno picked up his first win of the season, and Broussard notched his eighth save. This win also allowed Fargo-Moorhead to leapfrog Chicago in the standings. Fargo-Moorhead now sits in third place in the North Division Standings

The RedHawks (19-14) and the Dogs (17-13) will continue their series tomorrow night in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

