Cleburne Rallies Twice Past AirHogs

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders surged past the Texas AirHogs 10-8 in the completion of yesterday's suspended game, and then rallied again to take the series finale 7-3 on Thursday night at The Depot.

Wednesday's game was suspended with Cleburne trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth. The Railroaders had the bases loaded with nobody out and a 3-2 count on Chase Simpson. Texas resumed the game with Ryan Smith (0-3) on the mound, and he struck out Simpson for out number one. But Jonathan Rodriguez followed with a two-run single into center, tying the game at 7-7. Grant Buck then delivered a run-scoring single to put Cleburne in front, 8-7.

The AirHogs (7-24) tied the game on a seventh inning solo home run from Stewart Ijames, but the deadlock would not last long. After K.C. Huth was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the inning, Daniel Robertson smacked a two-run home run over the fence in left to put the Railroaders in front, 10-8.

Edward Cruz tossed a scoreless top of the eighth and Tyler Wilson worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his first save. Daniel Hurtado (1-0) picked up the win in relief.

In the regularly scheduled game, the Railroaders (15-18) were again forced to rally, as Texas struck first with an unearned run in the top of the third. Simpson lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 1-1, but another unearned tally gave the AirHogs a 2-1 advantage in the fourth. Ijames made it 3-1 with a solo home run in the top of the sixth against Michael Gunn, who pitched well but had to settle for a no-decision.

The comeback began in the bottom of the seventh, when Rodriguez blooped a two-run double into right that tied the game against Texas reliever Tyler Matzek. The Railroaders then put the game away with a four-spot in the bottom of the eighth. Buck led off the inning with a walk, went to second on a single and third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch from Liu Guoqing (0-1). Robertson then drilled another two-run homer to left, and Rodriguez capped the scoring with an RBI single, giving him seven RBI in the last two games of the series.

Braden Pearson, Martire Garcia (2-2), and D.J. Sharabi all worked a shutout inning from the Cleburne bullpen to secure the victory.

The Railroaders now travel to Kansas City to open a three-game series with the defending champion Kansas City T-Bones. First pitch of Friday's series opener is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

