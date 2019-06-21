American Association Game Recaps

June 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 0 - Box Score

Thanks to a gem from starting pitcher Taylor Jordan, the Sioux City Explorers shutout the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-0.

Jordan tossed a complete-game three-hitter to earn his third win of the year. Jordan allowed just two walks and struck out two batters. He needed just 102 pitches to finish off the game, 75 of which went for strikes.

Offensively, CF Kyle Wren, LF Sebastian Zawada and C Dylan Kelly each had an RBI and a pair of hits. SS Nate Samson also had an RBI in the win, his 22nd of 2019. For the Canaries, three different batters each had one hit.

Kansas City 10, Cleburne 9 - Box Score

An RBI single from C Roy Morales in the bottom of the ninth gave the Kansas City T-Bones a 10-9 walk-off win against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The Railroaders tied the score at 9-9 in the top of the ninth thanks to RBI singles from 3B K.C. Huth (2-for-4), LF Nick Rotola and 2B Daniel Robertson. In the bottom of the frame, LF Dylan Tice (2-for-3) drew a leadoff walk, stole second and took third after an intentional walk and a hit-by-pitch. With the bases loaded, Morales singled home the winning run with a base hit to center field.

The T-Bones racked up 17 hits in the win as all nine batter had at least one hit and seven of them had two or more. DH Daniel Nava went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Tice scored a team-high four runs. 1B Casey Gillaspie, 3B Taylor Sparks and Morales all had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Paul 2, Gary SouthShore 1 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints edged the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 thanks to an eighth inning run.

St. Paul struck first as 1B Brady Shoemaker drew a walk in the fourth inning and came around to score when DH Burt Reynolds bounced into a fielder's choice. RF Colin Willis tied things up in the top of the fifth with a double that plated DH Will Savage. The score remained level until the bottom of the eighth when RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) scored after LF Blake Schmit reached on an error.

Reliever Jordan Jess shut things down in the ninth inning, with the help of a 1-6-3 double play, to earn the win.

Winnipeg 4, Milwaukee 3 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes outlasted a one hour and 45 minute rain delay and the Milwaukee Milkmen to earn a 4-3 win.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead into the rain delay thanks to RBIs from OF James Harris and OF Reggie Abercrombie in the fourth inning. After the delay, the Milkmen jumped in front thanks to a three-RBI triple from RF Taisei Fukuhara (2-for-3).

But in the bottom of the eighth, Abercrombie singled home 3B Dominic Fiociello (2-for-3) to tie the score and, after SS Wes Darvill drew a walk, James Harris scored when 1B Kyle Martin lifted a sacrifice fly to center field. That proved to be the game-winning run.

For the Goldeyes, 2B Alex Perez and RF Josh Romanski each went 2-for-4 and, for the Milkmen, C Christ Conley went 3-for-4.

Lincoln 4, Texas 2 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs built an early lead and made it stand up on the way to a 4-2 win against the Texas AirHogs.

1B Cody Regis (2-for-3) scored the game's opening run when 2B John Sansone singled in the bottom of the second. In the fourth, 3B Christian Ibarra (3-for-5) singled home C Tyler Moore and Sansone and then LF Teodoro Martinez (2-for-3) lifted a sac fly that plated SS Ivan Marin.

The AirHogs found the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when RF Stewart Ijames (4-for-5) singled home SS Josh Prince (2-for-5). Prince scored again in the ninth after another single from Ijames but the next batter went down swinging to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 6 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks powered past the Chicago Dogs 8-6 with the help of five RBIs from 1B Correlle Prime.

Prime went 2-for-4 with a double and a second inning two-run home run. His double came in the sixth inning and plated 3B Leobaldo Pina (2-for-4) and CF Devan Ahart. Prime scored later in the inning when C Brian Olson (2-for-3) singled. Prime bounced into a fielder's choice in the seventh that scored RF Tim Colwell.

For the Dogs, DH David Olmedo-Barrera went 3-for-4 with three RBIs including a two-run home run in the sixth. 2B Jordan Dean, RF Victor Roache and C Rey Gonzalez each had two hits and an RBI.

