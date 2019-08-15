'Dogs Fall Behind Early in Series-Opening Loss to Saints

August 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Nebraska - Christian Ibarra homered for the team-best 15th time this year to spark a rally of four unanswered runs, but the 'Dogs couldn't fully make up an early deficit in a 7-4 loss to the St. Paul Saints at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Ibarra's on-base streak is now 21 games, and all four runs scored on three different homers. Josh Mazzola hit a two-run homer - his first at home - and Nick Schulz also hit a solo homer.

Curt Smith went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored, while both Ivan Marin and Steve Pascual collected hits at the bottom of the order.

Jake Hohensee made his 7th start and allowed seven runs over six-plus innings while Shairon Martis tossed a scoreless 7th inning, Austin Pettibone tossed a scoreless 8th and Reese Gregory worked around a two-out error in a scoreless 9th.

St. Paul starter Jake Matthys went six-plus innings and allowed three runs, while Mike Devine notched his second save in a 1-2-3 9th.

The series continues on Friday. First-pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.