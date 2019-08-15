RedHawks Open Homestand with Win over Canaries
August 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, ND - Behind another stellar performance from starting pitcher Tyler Pike, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks coasted to a 4-2 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries in front of 3,700 fans in their return home.
The RedHawks broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single courtesy of Correlle Prime. T.J. Bennett extended Fargo-Moorhead's lead one batter later with a 3-run home run off the left field foul pole.
Sioux Falls answered with two runs of their own in the fifth inning thanks to a trio of singles capped off by a two RBI single by Mitch Glasser.
Tyler Pike picked up right where he left off last homestand, tossing 6 strong innings for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing 2 runs on 7 hits, striking out 7 canaries and only allowing 1 walk. The RedHawks bullpen was just as impressive, combining for 3 innings pitched allowing 0 runs, 2 hits, and 1 walk, fanning two Sioux Falls batters.
Pike picked up his eighth win of the season, tying Sebastian Kessay for the team high. Broussard also secured his 23rd save of the year, which ties Sioux City's Mike Pobereyko for second best in the American Association. The RedHawks victory tonight keeps them four games ahead of St. Paul for first place in the American Association's North Division with 17 games remaining on the schedule.
The RedHawks (54-29) will continue their three-game series against the Canaries (34-48) on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Sebastian Kessay (8-1) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against former RedHawk Tyler Herron (0-1). First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.
