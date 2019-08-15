RailCats Ink Outfielder Blatchford to First Pro Contract

August 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed outfielder Michael Blatchford to his first professional baseball before Thursday's series opener vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen. In order to make room for Blatchford on the 23-man active roster, Gary traded outfielder John Price Jr. to the Winnipeg Goldeyes in exchange for future considerations.

Blatchford was a four-year starter at Ohio Wesleyan University and garnered First Team Google Cloud Academic All-District, Second Team ABCA, Second Team D3baseball.com All-Mideast and First Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) honors as a senior in 2018. Blatchford led the NACC in batting average (.430), tied for the lead league in doubles (20) and ranked second in on-base percentage (.516). Blatchford also led the team in runs (51), hits (65), home runs (four) slugging percentage (.642) and OPS (1.158).

As a junior in 2017, Blatchford was named Honorable Mention All-NCAC honors after slashing .362/.429/.428/.857 in 35 games. A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Blatchford led The Battling Bishops in hits (50), hit by pitches (three), multi-hit games (18) and multi-RBI games (three).

As a sophomore in 2016, Blatchford slashed .297/.379/.351/.730 with 23 runs, 33 hits, six doubles, 22 RBIs, and five stolen bases in 37 games. As a freshman in 2015, Blatchford was named Second Team All-NCAC after slashing .407/.478/.548/1.026 in 39 games.

During the summer of 2015, Blatchford played for the Syracuse Jr. Chiefs of the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL). In 22 games, Blatchford slashed .318/.362/.409/.771 with five runs, 14 hits, four doubles, four RBIs and three walks.

Price Jr. slashed .234/.246/.387/.633 with 15 runs, 29 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 RBIs over 33 games (31 starts) in his second season with Gary. The RailCats re-acquired outfielder Price Jr. from the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League on Jan. 16 to complete the Chuck Weaver trade from May 30, 2018.

Price Jr. slashed a career-best .266/.311/.460/.771 with 16 runs, 33 hits, one triple, five home runs, 16 RBIs, five walks, three hit by pitches and three sacrifice hits in 36 games (34 starts) between the Gateway Grizzlies and Florence of the Frontier League. Price Jr. began the 2018 season with Gary, slashing .217/.213/.304/.517 with four runs, 10 hits, two doubles, one triple and one RBI in 13 games before getting traded to Gateway for future considerations on July 4.

Gary continues its six-game homestand on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. vs. Milwaukee. RailCats rookie left-hander Seth Hougesen (2-2, 5.87) opposes Milkmen left-hander and former Major Leaguer T.J. House (7-7, 4.30) in the series opener.

Thursday's game is another Thirsty Thursday and Geber Collision & Glass Thursday.



