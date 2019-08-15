T-Bones Walk off Railroaders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Chris Colabello hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Kansas City T-Bones completed the sweep with a 5-4 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday night at T-Bones Stadium.

The Railroaders (47-35) took a 2-0 lead into the late innings thanks to a fourth inning sacrifice fly from Zach Nehrir and another in the sixth from John Nester. But the T-Bones (43-37) surged back thanks to a pair of home runs from Shawn O'Malley. His solo shot in the sixth made it 2-1, and then he delivered a three-run blast in the seventh that put Kansas City in front 4-2.

Nester tied the game in the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer that barely snuck inside the right field foul pole and onto the berm beyond the fence.

Cleburne pitched around a one-out runner in the bottom of the eighth, but could not find a runner in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the inning, Kansas City loaded the bases with nobody out on a leadoff walk, an error, and a single. Chris Colabello slammed the first pitch he saw into center off Tyler Wilson (3-2) to give the T-Bones the win.

Michael Gunn pitched very well for a second consecutive start, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings of work with five strikeouts and one walk.

Carlos Diaz (1-1) picked up the win for Kansas City with a zero in the top of the ninth.

The Railroaders return home for their second-to-last series regular season home series of the season on Thursday night. First pitch of the series against the Sioux City Explorers is scheduled for 7:06 PM, with Stephen Johnson (7-1, 2.89) starting for Cleburne and fellow righty Carlos Sierra (7-0, 2.89) going for Sioux City.

