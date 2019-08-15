'Roaders Partner with Sue Lewis-Newton Foundation

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders are proud to team with the Sue Lewis-Newton Foundation during the team's upcoming homestand against the Sioux City Explorers.

SLN is a non-profit seeking to help single-parent families struggling to support their loved ones while fighting cancer or another life-altering illness. Railroaders shortstop Daniel Robertson will be hosting a vendor booth at all three games against Sioux City on August 15, 16, and 17, with 50% of raffle ticket profits contributing to the foundation as well. Robertson, a lifelong friend of Sue's son Brandon Newton, will be signing autographs on the concourse from 6:00-6:30.

Sue Lewis-Newton was an All-American softball player at Cal State Fullerton who went on to play professionally in the first season of the Women's Pro Softball League. Shortly thereafter, Sue's husband Michael Newton began experiencing vision problems, muscle fatigue, pain and spasms. He was eventually diagnosed with Leukodystrophy, a genetic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. He was admitted to a full-time care facility in 2007 when their youngest of four children was just 10 years old.

In 2005, amid Michael's decline, Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent chemotherapy and was in remission for 10 years.

In 2015, Sue suffered a detached retina. Seven surgeries later, she began to have trouble breathing while recovering from those surgeries to the point that she required emergency care. She was continually misdiagnosed until it was determined that Sue had Stage 4 metastasized breast cancer. She passed away on January 10, 2019.

Robertson and the SLN Foundation seek to honor her memory with the SwingWoman campaign, a reminder to keep swinging through life's toughest challenges. For more information about the Foundation or how you can help, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SueLewisNewton/.

