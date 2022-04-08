Dodgers Clip Albuquerque, 3-2

Oklahoma City, OK - Down, 3-0, after the third inning, the Isotopes plated single runs in the seventh and eighth innings then loaded the bases in the ninth but fell short as the Dodgers took game three, 3-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Thursday night.

Oklahoma City leads the series, 2-1.

Isotopes starter Dillon Overton took the loss after surrendering all three runs over 3.0 innings of work. Reliever Brandon Gold fanned five, including four-straight during his 3.0 innings.

Daniel Zamora was credited with the win, firing 1.1 innings in relief.

In the box, Albuquerque managed only five hits and no extra-base hits but drew 11 walks. They also struck out 11 times. Ryan Vilade collected the only two-hit performance of the night. He also walked once.

The Isotopes plated their first run in the seventh inning after Kyle Holder and Vilade stroked back-to-back singles to begin the frame, putting runners at the corners. Colton Welker then followed with a sac fly to right that was caught on the warning track.

In the eighth, Sean Bouchard drew a leadoff walk. During Bret Boswell's at-bat, three wild pitches by Carson Fulmer allowed Bouchard to score.

Albuquerque drew three walks in the ninth but couldn't put the ball in play as they struck out three times in the frame to end the game.

Topes Scope:

- Over the first three games of the season, the Isotopes have struggled with RISP, going just 2-for-27.

-Albuquerque drew 11 walks on the night, the most since May 22, 2021, against OKC when they also drew 11 walks.

- The Isotopes have now lost six of their last nine games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, dating back to the 2021 season.

- With five strikeouts by reliever Brandon Gold over 3.0 innings, he takes over the lead for most strikeouts by a reliever in one appearance in the 2022 season. An Isotopes reliever hasn't fanned six since Jack Wynkoop on June 17, 2021, against El Paso.

- Colton Welker committed a throwing error in the sixth inning, which was the Isotopes first error of the young season. They were one of three PCL teams not to commit an error over the first two games.

- With their single runs in the seventh and eighth innings Albuquerque registered its first scores in the seventh inning or later.

- The Isotopes have scored 10 runs on the season. Only one of those runs have been driven in by a base hit, a single by Sean Bouchard on April 5.

On Deck: Right-hander Matt Dennis is set to make his season debut against Dodgers right-hander Beau Burrows in game four Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

