After a 10-Score Inning, Bees Win 14-1

April 8, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees broke open a close game with a ten run seventh inning, as they rolled to a 14-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night. The Bees had a 2-1 lead courtesy of a second inning two run homer by Andrew Velazquez when they exploded in the seventh with ten runs on six hits and a pair of double steals. The big hits were a three run double by Velazquez and a three run homer by Magneuris Sierra, as he celebrated his 26th birthday.

The ten run inning was the 15th inning of ten runs or more in franchise history. Velazquez led the way with two hits and five runs batted in, while Sierra drove in three and tied a franchise record, as he was twice hit by a pitch. Jake Kalish (1-0) pitched a scoreless one and one-third innings to earn the win. Salt Lake starter Jhonathan Diaz went four innings and allowed just one run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

