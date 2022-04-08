El Paso Rallies to Defeat Round Rock 8-7

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (0-3) fell for the third time in as many games to the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-0) as the visitors claimed a come-from-behind 8-7 win at Dell Diamond on Thursday night.

Chihuahuas reliever LHP Travis Bergen (1-0, 0.00) earned the win after posting a scoreless 1.1-inning outing that saw one hit and one punchout. The loss went to Express RHP Daniel Robert (0-1, 20.25), who allowed three runs on one hit and two walks without recording an out.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock hopped on the board first with five runs in the first inning. DH Yohel Pozo and C Sam Huff highlighted the frame, both hitting two-RBI doubles to score the first four runs. RF Zach Reks came home for the fifth as SS Davis Wendzel grounded out.

The Chihuahuas made it a 5-3 contest in the second thanks to a combination of one walk, one single and two doubles of their own.

CF Bubba Thompson crossed home for the Express in the bottom of the second inning as he rounded the bases on a single, stolen base, Leody Taveras groundout and finally a wild pitch, making the score 6-3.

El Paso came within 6-5 when back-to-back doubles scored SS C.J. Hinojosa then three walks sent RF Trayce Thompson home.

Thompson added his second run of the night in the seventh then scored thanks to a Taveras single.

The Chihuahuas took over for the eventual 8-7 final in the eighth frame when three runners scored off back-to-back walks, a single, an Express wild pitch and a Taylor Kohlwey double.

E-Train Excerpts:

Thompson and 3B Josh Smith both recorded their first career Triple-A runs.

Thompson stole the first Express base of the season during the second inning. He finished the contest with two stolen bases.

Round Rock's pitching staff walked 12 total batters throughout the night, twice as many as the current season-high, which was set on Opening Day.

Express INF Nick Tanielu became the season's first position player to pitch for Round Rock in the eighth inning. He finished with a scoreless 1.2 innings that saw one walk and one double play. The last position player to pitch for Round Rock was Jose Felix on August 20, 2021 at Albuquerque.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso are back in action on Friday night at Dell Diamond as Express RHP Cole Winn (--) makes his first start of the season against a Chihuahuas pitcher to be announced. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

