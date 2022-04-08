Space Cowboys Dealt 6-0 Loss from Sacramento

(WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Sacramento River Cats were locked in a pitcher's duel through six innings Thursday night. Sacramento went on to break things open with a six-run seventh, defeating the Space Cowboys 6-0 at Sutter Health Park.

Jonathan Bermudez, who was named the 2021 Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year, made his first start of the year, and allowed just two hits while striking out three through 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Left-hander Zac Rosscup, also making his first appearance of the year, struck out the first two batters he faced of the season in the fifth to strand a pair of runners and keep the game scoreless.

Sacramento scored its six runs in the seventh on a two-run double from Heliot Ramos, RBI single from Jaylin Davis, two-run homer from David Villar and RBI double from Wyatt Mathisen.

Pedro León went 1-for-3 with a single and has collected a hit in each of the first three games this season.

The Space Cowboys will send right-hander Peter Solomon to the mound at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, with Sacramento scheduled to start Enmanuel De Jesus.

