6-run 7th powers River Cats to 3-0 start

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (3-0) downed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-3) on Thursday night behind solid pitching and a seventh inning offensive barrage.

Tied at zero with one out in the seventh, the River Cats would go on to take the lead with six runs scored.

San Francisco's No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, right fielder Heliot Ramos, kicked off the party with a go-ahead double to plate both shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa and left fielder Bryce Johnson. After a wild pitch and strikeout, center fielder Jaylin Davis drove in Ramos.

Three pitches later, third baseman David Villar launched a towering two-run homer onto the River Cats' clubhouse in left field.

Two batters later, first baseman Wyatt Mathisen doubled home designated hitter Austin Dean to make it 6-0.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle, the Giants' No. 27 prospect on MLB Pipeline, had a near perfect season debut. The 6'11 Hjelle threw 36 of his 60 pitches for strikes, allowing just one walk and no hits, while striking out five in 3.2 innings.

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, No ERA) will make his first start of the season, taking on reigning PCL Pitcher of the Year Peter Solomon (0-0, No ERA) at 6:45 p.m. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The River Cats' bullpen picked up where Hjelle left off, adding another 5.1 scoreless innings. Righty Corey Oswalt struck out three in 2.1 innings before right-handers Peter Tago (1-0), Kervin Castro, and Taylor Williams each tossed a scoreless frame to close out the win.

Overall, River Cats pitchers struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and two walks for their first shutout victory of the season.

Through three Triple-A games, Villar has two home runs and seven RBIs. He also flashed the leather with a diving play.

