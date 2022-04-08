Bees Romp over Rainiers on Thursday

Tacoma, WA - When the Salt Lake Bees (2-1) batted around late, it blew open a close game at Cheney Stadium on Thursday night, dropping the Tacoma Rainiers (1-2) under .500 for the first time in 2022. Tacoma has a losing record for the first time since they were 7-8 on 5/22/21, en route to the 2021 Triple-A West Championship.

The Bees flew in front in the second inning, when Brendon Davis (3-for-5) doubled and Andrew Velazquez homered (1). Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Rainiers punctured the scoreboard with a Mike Ford RBI single, scoring Steven Souza, Jr. following a two-out walk and stolen base.

With the score 2-1 in the seventh, Salt Lake put the game away with a 13-batter, 10-run frame. The highlights included a Monte Harrison double, a Velazquez three-run double and a Magneuris Sierra three-run homer (1). Velazquez's night ended with five RBI.

A Matt Thaiss double and a Davis RBI single in the eighth, followed by a Michael Cruz run-scoring double in the ninth concluded scoring for the evening.

In his Seattle Mariners organization debut (regular season), Souza walked four times (stolen base, run scored). The Everett, WA native spent the duration of spring training in M's Major League camp. The outfielder is a veteran of 499 MLB games.

This season-opening series will reach its fourth game on Friday night, with LHP Nick Margevicius on the hill for Tacoma, a 7:05 PT first pitch. Salt Lake plans to start LHP Kenny Rosenberg.

