Dodgers Hold on to Early Lead

A three-run third inning fueled the Oklahoma City Dodgers' offense in a 3-2 win Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kevin Pillar connected on his first home run of the season, sending a fly ball out to right field for a 1-0 Oklahoma City lead. Later in the inning, Zach McKinstry lined a two-run double to left field for a 3-0 Dodgers advantage. Albuquerque (1-2) brought in a run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, the Isotopes' Sean Bouchard drew a leadoff walk and later with one out, advanced to second, third and scored a run on three wild pitches to cut OKC's lead to 3-2. Albuquerque threatened in the top of the ninth inning, loading the bases before Dodgers reliever José Adames ended the game on a strikeout for his first save of the season as the Dodgers improved their record to 2-1.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' first three games of 2022 have all been decided by one run. OKC last opened a season with consecutive one-run games in 2018 when they opened with four straight one-run contests and put together a 3-1 record.

-Infielder Zach McKinstry has four total hits over his last two games, including two doubles, along with four RBI and a walk.

-Infielder Miguel Vargas collected his first Triple-A hit with a single in his first at-bat of the evening, grounding a hit into left field in the first inning. He also drew a walk and scored a run. Vargas made his Triple-A debut Wednesday, entering the season tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect by Baseball America.

-OKC pitchers issued a combined 11 walks Thursday for the most allowed by the Dodgers in a game since May 22, 2021 at Albuquerque when the staff also totaled 11 walks. On Thursday, OKC pitchers also recorded 11 strikeouts in the game for the team's highest total so far this season and the second straight night with a double-digit strikeout total.

-Ryan Noda had a team-high two hits for OKC, going 2-for-3 with a walk for his first multi-hit game of the season.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their season-opening series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act takes place throughout the evening and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game for the first Friday Night Fireworks of 2022. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

