Diego Luna Gets Tattoo & Talks About His "Big Balls" Moment with USMNT
June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
In our new YouTube series pilot 'Off the Ball', rising U.S. Men's National Team star Diego Luna of Real Salt Lake takes us to his local tattoo shop in Utah to get a new piece.
During his tattoo session, Luna talks about his love for tattoos, opening up a night club, his big balls moment with Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT, playing in the World Cuo and other interests outside of soccer.
Check out the Real Salt Lake Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2025
- Children's Mercy Park to Host NWMSU and Pitt State in NCAA DII Football - Sporting Kansas City
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 3-0 on the Road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Surrey's own Jeevan Badwal scores the winner as 'Caps return to the top of the MLS Supporters' Shield standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Falls 3-1 at LAFC - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Home Match against LAFC Rescheduled for September 17
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Amongst 26 Players Selected for 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Double-Game Roadtrip Saturday at LA Galaxy
- Emerging Real Salt Lake Standout Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp
- Late Equalizer Denies RSL Win in Austin, Third Draw in Last Five