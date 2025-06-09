Diego Luna Gets Tattoo & Talks About His "Big Balls" Moment with USMNT

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In our new YouTube series pilot 'Off the Ball', rising U.S. Men's National Team star Diego Luna of Real Salt Lake takes us to his local tattoo shop in Utah to get a new piece.

During his tattoo session, Luna talks about his love for tattoos, opening up a night club, his big balls moment with Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT, playing in the World Cuo and other interests outside of soccer.







