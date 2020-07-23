Defenseman Steven Ruggiero Joins Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Steven Ruggiero for the 2020-21 season.

Ruggiero, 23, played in 57 games (5 goals, 4 assists) last season with the Tulsa Oilers while on reassignment from the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Ruggiero, a native of Kings Park, NY, played college hockey for two seasons at Providence College before finishing his collegiate career at Lake Superior State University. Ruggiero spent parts of three seasons playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with the Youngstown Phantoms and appeared on the United States National Team Development Program.

In 2015, Ruggiero helped Team USA capture a gold medal at the Under-18 World Junior Championship. He was also selected to the 2014 All-American Prospects Game.

