Oilers Ink Rookie Duo from Adrian College

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the signings of rookie defenseman Joey Colatarci and rookie forward Dino Balsamo from Adrian College.

Colatarci, 25, joins the Oilers' blue line after a four-year collegiate career at Adrian College, registering 60 points (15G, 45A) in 106 games for the Bulldogs. The 6'2, 170 lbs. defenseman led all Adrian defensemen with seven goals and 18 asssists for 25 points in 26 appearances in 2019-20. Colatarci earned NCAA D3 All-Freshman Team honors in 2016-17 before closing out his collegiate career with NCAA D3 First Team All-American distinction.

The Fort Myers, FL native spent the majority of his junior hockey career in the MJAHL, compiling 89 points (20G, 69A) alongside 248 PIM in 142 games.

Balsamo, 24, joins his college teammate after an equally-impressive college career. The forward joined Adrian College after transferring from Bentley University in 2016-17, where he netted two goals and one assist for three points in nine games. The 5'10, 181 lbs. forward was immediately eligible to play for Adrian after transferring, closing out his freshman season with six goals and five assists in 16 games. By the end of Balsamo's Adrian career, the forward tallied 108 points (46G, 62A) in 101 games for the Bulldogs. Balsamo left Adrian with 2018-19 NCAA D3 (NCHA) All-Tournament Team and 2019-20 NCAA D3 First Team All- American honors.

The Sterling Heights, MI native played his junior hockey in the NAHL, posting 75 points (33G, 42A) in 115 games split between the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees and the Aston Rebels. Balsamo's best junior season came in 2015-16, where he earned 50 points (25G, 25A) in 57 games with Aston.

"I look forward to seeing what Joey and Dino bring to the table," head coach Rob Murray said. "They both had great college careers, and now they have the opportunity to replicate that success at the professional level."

