Kucia Joins Allen Americans as Senior Director, Ticket Sales & Service

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to welcome Brittany Kucia as the organization's new Senior Director of Ticket Sales & Service.

Kucia joins the club after working with teams in MLB, the NFL, NBA and in private business. Spending most of her career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Kucia built strong relationships with over 800 clients, established a high 90's renewal rate, and was a part of a front office team that was top 10 in attendance in Major League Baseball.

In her role with the Americans, Kucia will lead and manage all aspects of the Club's ticketing sales and service unit, including sales strategy development, establish internal collaboration, recruiting and train staff, and serve as the internal expert on all things ticketing and premium.

"I am absolutely honored to become a part of the Allen American's front office" says Kucia. "Allen is the top market in the ECHL and I look forward to serving the loyal fan base, I can't wait to start meeting our season ticket members and make every engagement with the team a positive one".

Americans Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell shares that "the addition of Brittany to our front office is a major step forward for our commitment to providing a world class experience to our season ticket members. Her progressive achievements in three different American Professional Sports leagues, combined with a strong commitment to detail and care for fans and a passion for sales and service, will deliver a fresh perspective to our stakeholders."

A native of Round Lake, Illinois, Kucia has her Master's and Bachelor's in Sport Management from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She was an integral part of UWP's launch of its Graduate program for Sport Management, being one of the faces of the campaign.

Kucia will begin her role in Allen on August 3.

"Brittany is a rising leadership star in the sports industry. She is a believer of a first class overall fan experience, a positive coach and has an incredible work ethic that will add value to the Allen Americans championship organization!"

Murray Cohn, President, MC Sport Sales Training & Consulting

