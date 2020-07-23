Mavericks and Calgary Flames Extend NHL Affiliation for 2020-21 Season

July 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday the hockey club has reached an affiliation extension with the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League for the 2020-21 season. This affiliation extension also extends the partnership between the Mavericks and Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

This will be the fourth season of the affiliation, making the Flames the longest tenured NHL affiliate in Mavs history.

"The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks," said Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager, Brad Pascall. "Kansas City is a first class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization."

Over the first three seasons of the partnership 17 players have spent time with both Stockton and Kansas City, including seven players that split time between the two clubs during the 2019-20 season: Terrance Amorosa, Mitch Hults, Zach Osburn, Mason Morelli, Tyler Parsons, Nick Schneider and Corey Schueneman.

"We are looking forward to working with the Calgary Flames and their AHL Affiliate, the Stockton Heat," said Mavericks Team President and General Manager, Brent Thiessen. "We have had great dialogue and discussions about players and development and look forward to continuing our relationship for another season."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. Reserve your spot now with season tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.