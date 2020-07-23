Dauda Returns; IceMen Add Defenseman Jarod Hilderman

July 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Adam Dauda and defenseman Jarod Hilderman for the 2019-20 All-Star season.

Dauda, 25, returns the Icemen after an impressive rookie campaign where he posted 30 points (14g, 16a) in 53 games split between the Icemen and the Kalamazoo Wings last season. Dauda was acquired by the Icemen from Kalamazoo on December 30, 2019. The 6-0, 187-pound forward made five appearances with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) in the spring of 2019 following his senior season at Colgate University. The Bratislava, Slovakia native totaled 51 points (22g, 29a) in 116 collegiate games while at Colgate (2015-2019).

"I am excited to be returning to Jacksonville to build off our momentum from the end of last season," said Dauda. "I was happy with how I was treated last season and I believe I can play an even bigger role this year."

Hilderman, 23, joins the Icemen after concluding his four-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2016-2020). The 6-1, 207-pound blueliner registered 11 points (1g, 10a) in 67 games played with the Bulldogs. The Yorkton, SK resident also logged 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games played with the USHL's Fargo Force during the 2015-16 season.

Dauda and Hilderman join Ian McKinnon, Brendan Warren and Abbot Girduckis on the list of players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 All-Stat season.

---

The Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season ticket memberships (full & partial season plans) for the Icemen's All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.