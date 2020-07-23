Rich Boyd Returns for Second Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Rich Boyd on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Boyd, 25, returns to Orlando after completing his first full season of professional hockey with the Solar Bears, recording 12 points (8g-4a) and 41 penalty minutes in 38 games. Boyd's eight goals tied with Michael Brodzinski for the team goal-scoring lead among defensemen, and was one goal away from matching the franchise single-season mark for goals by a rookie blueliner (Bryce Aneloski, 9 - 2013-14).

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound rearguard has also skated in two ECHL contests with the Maine Mariners, logging two penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Fort Myers, Fla. native played five seasons of college hockey for the University of New Hampshire. In 124 games for the Wildcats program, Boyd collected 21 points (6g-15a) and 72 penalty minutes.

