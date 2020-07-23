K-Wings Sign Michigan Tech Captain Raymond Brice
July 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the club's first player signing for the 2020-21 season Thursday, inking rookie forward Raymond Brice to a standard player contract.
Brice, 24, begins his first pro season in Kalamazoo after captaining the Michigan Tech Huskies during the 2019-20 season. The Houghton, Michigan native scored six goals and totaled eight points in 28 games last season, finishing his college career with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 95 games.
"We have been trying to recruit players with a high compete level and Brice's motor never quits. He is a player that brings it every night," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "His character fits perfectly into the culture that we've created here."
The 6-foot-0, 194 lbs. forward previously played 114 games across two junior seasons in the North American Hockey League with the Soo Eagles and New Jersey Junior Titans. Brice scored 21 goals and compiled 36 points for the Titans in 2015-16 before heading to Michigan Tech.
