Defenseman Cederholm Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville

September 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that defenseman Jacob Cederholm has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

Cederholm, 21, returns to the Icemen where he has logged seven points in 45 games played last season. During the 2018-19 season, Cederholm collected six points (1g, 5a) in 25 regular season games with the Icemen The 6-4, 211-pound shutdown defenseman recorded a goal in six playoff appearances, while also appearing in nine AHL contests with Manitoba.

Cederholm began his career playing in Sweden's hockey circuit and was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

"I am really excited to have this opportunity again with the Icemen," said Cederholm. "Last year, I did add a lot more physicality to my game. This upcoming season, that is what I am excited to see for myself. To see what more I can add to the team as far as value.

Cederholm joins forwards Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon and Nathan Perkovich along with defenseman Jarrod Hilderman as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

