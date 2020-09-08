Mariners Re-Sign Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of defenseman Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin on Tuesday. Crevier-Morin, a three-year pro, was an alternate captain during the 2019-20 season, his first as a Mariner.

"I'm really excited to be back in Maine for another season," said Crevier-Morin. "I can't wait to get the season started and play some hockey again."

Crevier-Morin, 24 years old, appeared in 49 games for the Mariners last season, scoring four goals with nine assists. The four goals were a career high for the defensive minded blue-liner, who joined the Mariners as a free agent last summer. Crevier-Morin spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the Wichita Thunder. As a rookie, he appeared in 68 of the Thunder's 72 games in 2017-18, plus six playoff contests. He played 56 games for Wichita in 2018-19, while under contract with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Prior to turning pro, Crevier-Morin played just under 200 games over four seasons with the Gatienau Olympiques of the QMJHL.

Crevier-Morin was named an alternate captain for the Mariners prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, joining Zach Tolkinen (C), Terrence Wallin (A), and Scott Savage (A), who were also captains in the franchise's inaugural season of 2018-19.

"Crev was a great addition for us last season," said Riley Armstrong, Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. "He surprised me last season with the skill set he has. This coming season I'm looking for him to get more comfortable and confident in his playmaking. Add on the fact that he is well liked in the locker room is huge for us in bringing him back."

Crevier-Morin is the tenth announced Mariners player signing for 2020-21, and the second defenseman. Click here to view the current roster in full.

