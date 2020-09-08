Royals Next Player Signing Tuesday at Noon on Facebook Live

Join the Royals on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals) Tuesday at noon as the squad announces its next player signing for the team's 20th anniversary season. Fans are free to submit questions for this next signing live on Facebook.

Season, group and flex tickets for the 20th anniversary campaign are available by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets. The Royals have also announced brand-new 20th anniversary jerseys available for pre sale at the Lion's Den Team Store.

