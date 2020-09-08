Bo Brauer Returns to Rush for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Bo Brauer has been re-signed and will return to Rapid City for the 2020-21 campaign.

Brauer joined the Rush at the end of the 2019-20 season following a trade deadline deal for cash considerations with the Worcester Railers. Following the transaction, he played in the final game of the season with the Rush on March 7th against Utah, his only appearance with the team. Before his acquisition by the Rush, the 6'3", 210-pound forward earned 6 goals, 10 assists, and 16 points in 51 games with the Railers.

"I only got to play one game with the Rush, but I was sold on this organization, my teammates, and this community from the moment I came into Rapid City. I'm ecstatic to come back for a full season," Brauer commented on his re-signing with the Rush. "From the time Coach Tetrault acquired me at the trade deadline, to my exit meeting at the end of last season, to my re-signing this summer, he constantly said 'I want you on my team. I want a big guy that's going to bring energy up front and work hard in the corners. That's you'. It meant a lot to me that he instilled that faith in me to be a contributor on this team, and that's what I hope to do. I'm going to do my best to help our team finish what we started: play hard, get in the playoffs, and make a run at the Kelly Cup. I have all the confidence that we'll do that this season. I can't wait to get started!"

"It's a shame we only got to see Bo wear a Rush uniform one time, but I really liked what I saw from him. This is a great signing for our team," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of re-signing Brauer. "Bo is a big kid that plays a big game, and will fit well in the system we have in place for next season. He hits hard, comes to the rink every day with energy and a positive attitude, and will provide us with depth scoring at the forward position as well. I expect Bo to come into camp in great shape, ready to play extremely physical, and be prepared to showcase his work ethic and character as we solidify our team for 2020-21."

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Brauer enters his third season as a professional, all played in the ECHL. Since turning professional in the 2018-19 season, he has amassed 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points in 93 games with the South Carolina Stingrays, Atlanta Gladiators, Railers, and the Rush. Prior to turning pro, Brauer played four seasons in the NCAA with Notre Dame, and recorded 8 goals and 13 points in 64 games across four seasons. In 2018 as a junior, he helped the Fighting Irish to the Big Ten Regular Season and Playoff Championships, and finished as the NCAA National Runner-Up to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

