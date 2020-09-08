Mavericks Sign Rookie Goalie Justin Kapelmaster

September 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster with Robert Morris University

(Kansas City Mavericks) Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster with Robert Morris University(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed rookie goaltender Justin Kapelmaster.

Kapelmaster, a six-foot-one, 216-pound, 24-year-old goaltender from Coral Springs, Florida joins Kansas City after finishing his collegiate career at Robert Morris University. Last season, he posted a .930 save percentage, 2.48 goals against average and two shutouts for the Colonials to go with a 12-14-3 win-loss record.

"He is the epitome of a gamer," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said, "He is an intense competitor with great athleticism and has a true knack to shine in pressure situations. He is coming off a stellar senior season at RMU and we are looking forward to a smooth transition to the pro game. We strongly feel he has a bright future."

Kapelmaster transferred from Ferris State University to Robert Morris for his senior season. He played three seasons with Ferris State University, posting a .916 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average over 48 appearances (45 starts). He is Robert Morris's all-time leader in save percentage (.930), goals against average (2.48) and saves per game (30.4).

The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.