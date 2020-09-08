Mavericks Sign Rookie Goalie Justin Kapelmaster
September 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed rookie goaltender Justin Kapelmaster.
Kapelmaster, a six-foot-one, 216-pound, 24-year-old goaltender from Coral Springs, Florida joins Kansas City after finishing his collegiate career at Robert Morris University. Last season, he posted a .930 save percentage, 2.48 goals against average and two shutouts for the Colonials to go with a 12-14-3 win-loss record.
"He is the epitome of a gamer," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said, "He is an intense competitor with great athleticism and has a true knack to shine in pressure situations. He is coming off a stellar senior season at RMU and we are looking forward to a smooth transition to the pro game. We strongly feel he has a bright future."
Kapelmaster transferred from Ferris State University to Robert Morris for his senior season. He played three seasons with Ferris State University, posting a .916 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average over 48 appearances (45 starts). He is Robert Morris's all-time leader in save percentage (.930), goals against average (2.48) and saves per game (30.4).
The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster with Robert Morris University
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 8, 2020
- Bo Brauer Returns to Rush for 2020-21 Season - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Sign Rookie Goalie Justin Kapelmaster - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mackin Returns on ECHL Contract Following Stellar Rookie Season - Reading Royals
- Mariners Re-Sign Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin - Maine Mariners
- Logan Roe Returns to Everblades for 2020-21 Season - Florida Everblades
- Royals Next Player Signing Tuesday at Noon on Facebook Live - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Cederholm Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Sign Rookie Goalie Justin Kapelmaster
- Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Marcus Crawford
- Mavericks Sign High Octane Rookie Phil Marinaccio
- Mavericks Complete Three-Team Trade with Cincinnati and Worcester, Acquire D-Man Florentino
- Mavericks Ink Veteran Power Forward Lane Scheidl