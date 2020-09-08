Logan Roe Returns to Everblades for 2020-21 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced Tuesday that veteran defenseman Logan Roe has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team on Defense for 2019-20, Roe notched a career-high 38 points (12g-26a) in 45 games last season with the Everblades. He was also the captain for the Eastern Conference at the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic and earned Most Valuable Player honors after posting an event-high seven points (2g-5a). In addition, Roe played 13 contests with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, where he collected an assist.

"Logan continues to get better and mature as a player and leader," said Ralph. "His skating is NHL caliber, and his offensive production led our defensive core last season. Logan is a quiet leader, but his motivation and drive to get better helps set the winning culture here."

Growing up in the area and attending Blades games with his family, the defenseman played with the Junior Everblades Association's youth hockey program.

An alumnus of the Junior Everblades youth hockey program, Roe has played his entire ECHL career with the Blades, totaling 127 points (28g-99a) over five seasons. In 2017-18, he helped lead Florida to the Brabham Cup and then to the Kelly Cup Finals. He also won the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year in 2017-18 with a +43 rating.

Roe has also skated in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons and Manitoba Moose.

He played his collegiate hockey at Canisius College of the Atlantic Hockey Association, where he helped the team win the AHA Tournament Championship in 2012-13.

Roe is the 13th player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020-21 season, and joins fellow defensemen Jake Clifford, Michael Downing, Ben Masella, and Cody Sol.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December, 2020.

