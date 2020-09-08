Mackin Returns on ECHL Contract Following Stellar Rookie Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday forward Corey Mackin has re-signed with Reading on an ECHL deal for 2020-21. Mackin ranked fifth among ECHL rookies in points (46 pts.) and third on the Royals with 20 goals last season. He is the seventh returning skater for the team's 20th anniversary campaign.

Among notable highlights in Royals tenure, the Philadelphia native scored the team's "Teddy Bear Toss Goal" on Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton and tallied his first professional goal on his birthday shortly after joining the Royals from Ferris State University in Mar. 2019.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini

Defensemen (4): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (7): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin

Coach Quotes

"Corey brings a dynamic offensive game and was a key reason why we qualified for the playoffs. It's a no-brainer to bring him back as a key member of our forward group." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Mackin extras

- The Ferris State graduate was named NCAA (WCHA) Rookie of the Year in 2015-16 and averaged 25 points per NCAA season. He scored exactly ten goals and 25 points in three of his four seasons at Ferris State.

- Mackin is known as much for his scoring prowess as for the large group of supporters - the 'Mackin Maniacs' - that make frequent trips at Royals home games.

