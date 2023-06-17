Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 17, 2023lGame # 62

Parkview Fieldl Fort Wayne, Ind. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (31-30) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-32)

RH Julian Aguiar (2-1, 2.42) vs. RH Victor Lizarraga (1-2, 4.91)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 8. Austin Hendrick's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning broke an 8-8 tie. The game took on a back-and-forth tone with six different half-innings in which a team tied the game or took the lead. Tyler Callihan became the first Dayton player with four hits in a game in 2023. Hendrick and Austin Callahan each had a home run. The Dragons matched their season high in hits (17).

Current Series (June 14-18 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 2-2 in the series. Dayton team stats in the series: .305 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 2 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.70 ERA; 2 errors. The Dragons are 4-6 against Fort Wayne this season.

Team Notes

The Dragons have 30 total hits over the last two games, their most in consecutive games since they had 31 on May 20 and May 21, 2018.

The Dragons are batting .280 in June, best in the MWL by 12 points. They also lead the league in OPS and Slugging Pct. in the month.

The Dragons are 14-7 over their last 21 games. They are 24-17 (.585) since April 30, tied for third best record in the league during that window. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.35, tied for first in the Midwest League.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games. In those 15 games, Arroyo is batting .443 with three home runs, one triple, and six doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .258.

Justice Thompson over his last 21 games is batting .338 with three home runs, 10 extra base hits, and 16 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .263.

Tyler Callihan has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .407 with two doubles and a triple to raise his average from .196 to .223.

Austin Callahan is 6 for 15 (.400) with three doubles and a home run in the series at Fort Wayne. On the year, he leads the MWL in doubles with 20 and is tied for first in extra base hits with 26.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he ranks second in the MWL in ERA (2.42) and first in opponent batting average (.164).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.50 in just 24 innings (six starts). Jose Acuña (2.53), Hunter Parks (3.43), and Thomas Farr (3.73) also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several recent strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 7 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 9.1 IP, 0 R, 11 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 8 IP, 0 R...Owen Holt over his last 5 G: 10.2 IP, 1 R...Vin Timpanelli over his last 3 G: 5 IP, 1 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.53) at Fort Wayne RH Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.35)

Tuesday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.43)

Wednesday, June 21 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.50)

